Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Trading Up 7.4%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.40 and last traded at $56.40. Approximately 105,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 365,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.27.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($5.50). Banco Macro had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.798 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. This represents a $21.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMA. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

