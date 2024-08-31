Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,037 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 166,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 43,949 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

BSAC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 201,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,489. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $599.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.44 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BSAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.48.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

