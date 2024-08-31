Bancor (BNT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.99 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 31st. Bancor has a market cap of $60.18 million and $2.99 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bancor Profile

Bancor is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 125,026,202 tokens. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 125,026,201.99792798. The last known price of Bancor is 0.48617139 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 421 active market(s) with $3,667,311.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

