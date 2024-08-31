Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO Sells $21,513.70 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Morken sold 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $21,513.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

NASDAQ BAND opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $463.46 million, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.48. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $25.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BAND. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bandwidth by 411.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 597,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 480,933 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $4,079,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 272,309 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

