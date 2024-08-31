Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) COO Sells $10,939.76 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) COO Devesh Agarwal sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $10,939.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,682.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bandwidth stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.46 million, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.48. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,536,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after buying an additional 62,201 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 79.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 272,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 51,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 411.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 597,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 480,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

