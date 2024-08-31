Bank of America Boosts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $20.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JWN. Barclays raised their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Shares of JWN opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

