Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.63 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $7.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.65. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $1.123 dividend. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

