Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Lowered to C$106.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$106.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$121.00.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$112.71 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$102.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$133.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$122.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.472973 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

