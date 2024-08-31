Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$112.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$123.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$130.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Montreal from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$121.00.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$112.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$116.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$122.52. The firm has a market cap of C$82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$102.67 and a one year high of C$133.95.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.06 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 21.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.472973 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

