Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cormark cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$67.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$67.27 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$55.20 and a 52 week high of C$70.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.03. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of C$8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.9556962 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.26%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

