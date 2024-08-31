Bank OZK Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank OZK boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,414,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,871. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.64. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $272.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

