Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Waters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.50.

NYSE:WAT traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.35. 307,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.95. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $367.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.29.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. Waters’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

