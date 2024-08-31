Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 5,237 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 842.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $154.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,431. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.15 and its 200 day moving average is $145.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

