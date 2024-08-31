Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,365 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,473,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,980,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $36,069,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Conagra Brands by 523.8% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,446,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $18,268,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $31.20. 5,061,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,764. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $31.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

