Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 20,602 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 134.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,943 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,602 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,188,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,181,803. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

