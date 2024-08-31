Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 678 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,476,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,633,389 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,688,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,838,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,272,000 after buying an additional 624,977 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.17.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.12. 1,833,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,995. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.94.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

