Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 12,265 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,757 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 12,265 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,932,009,000 after buying an additional 124,359 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $319,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,242,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,102,926 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $228,714,000 after purchasing an additional 149,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,248,000 after buying an additional 186,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.47.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

AKAM traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,115. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $617,475. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

