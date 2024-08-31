Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 18,396 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 18,396 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,228 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at $61,148,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,547 shares of company stock worth $7,084,361. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of STX stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,682. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

