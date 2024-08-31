Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,342 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 79,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,046,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,903,000 after purchasing an additional 141,281 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,411,367 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

