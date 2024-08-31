Barclays Begins Coverage on AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

Barclays started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

AB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.95.

Shares of AB opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 117.84%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $445,673.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $139,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,935.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $445,673.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

