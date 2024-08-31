Barclays Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $295.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $277.28 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $145.38 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.13, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.50.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

