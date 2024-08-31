Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 9,664.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

