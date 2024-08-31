BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Update

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,750,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the July 31st total of 37,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57. BCE has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Cibc World Mkts raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,933,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,159,000 after acquiring an additional 221,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,725,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,376,000 after purchasing an additional 80,879 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in BCE by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,262 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of BCE by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,151,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,217,000 after purchasing an additional 435,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,085,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,678,000 after purchasing an additional 287,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

