Bellevue Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.6% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.83. 2,154,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,844. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average is $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $58.85.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

