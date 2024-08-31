Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Announces Final Dividend of $0.33

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Sunday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s previous final dividend of $0.32.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

