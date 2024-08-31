Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 839.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,609,567 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,483,669. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $40.75. 49,098,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,229,773. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

