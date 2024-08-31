Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 261,368 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kroger by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,882,000 after buying an additional 129,873 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Kroger by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 59,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.21. 4,417,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963,813. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

