Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,104,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,628. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $188.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

