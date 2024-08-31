Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,129.9% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 233,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,585,000 after purchasing an additional 214,122 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PEP traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,677,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.92 and a 200 day moving average of $170.80. The company has a market cap of $237.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

