Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,838,000 after acquiring an additional 177,582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after buying an additional 379,718 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,790,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,738,000 after buying an additional 250,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after buying an additional 1,849,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY remained flat at $82.80 during trading on Friday. 2,781,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $82.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.71.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

