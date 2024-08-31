Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after purchasing an additional 404,970 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 464,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,320,000 after purchasing an additional 375,648 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $39,418,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,310,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,161,000 after buying an additional 298,508 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,287,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,081. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.4879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

