Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,101,000. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.61. 3,050,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $162.58. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.92.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.