Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,088,000 after acquiring an additional 62,732 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,577. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.70 and its 200 day moving average is $133.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $145.68.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

