Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,248 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Argus boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $139.16. 2,718,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,564. The company has a market capitalization of $624.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $86.96 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day moving average of $132.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

