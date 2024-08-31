Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,177,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $3,878,712. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.18. 2,343,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,921. The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $198.67 and a 12-month high of $284.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.