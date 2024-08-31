Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,476,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.88.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.