Berenberg Bank Cuts Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Price Target to GBX 530

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.65) to GBX 530 ($6.99) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.46) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 406.50 ($5.36) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 443.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 469.99. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 387.02 ($5.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 509 ($6.71). The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,069.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,052.63%.

In related news, insider Mark Collis purchased 4,605 shares of Vesuvius stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.70) per share, for a total transaction of £19,893.60 ($26,234.47). Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

