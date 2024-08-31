Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues Earnings Results

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Best Buy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.100-6.350 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $6.10-$6.35 EPS.
Best Buy Stock Up 0.2 %
BBY opened at $100.35 on Friday. Best Buy has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.92.
Best Buy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.
Insider Activity at Best Buy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.94.
View Our Latest Research Report on Best Buy
Best Buy Company Profile
Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.
