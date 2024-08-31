BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.37) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 4,400 ($58.02) to GBX 4,500 ($59.34) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.97) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,720 ($35.87) to GBX 2,650 ($34.95) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,717.14 ($35.83).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,083 ($27.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,765.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,166.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,250.13. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,997 ($26.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,707.50 ($35.70).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 9,491.53%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

