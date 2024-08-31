Biechele Royce Advisors Acquires 23 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IVV traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $566.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,016,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,234. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.39. The firm has a market cap of $489.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.