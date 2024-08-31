Biechele Royce Advisors Buys 71,546 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Biechele Royce Advisors grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,546 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 5.5% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 573.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,553,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $442,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.24. 8,188,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,181,803. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.52. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

