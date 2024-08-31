Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 1,306 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Biechele Royce Advisors lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises 2.0% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.41.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.37. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

