Biechele Royce Advisors Takes Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Biechele Royce Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 52.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 338,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suburban Propane Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPH stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 181,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $22.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $254.61 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 7.28%.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.