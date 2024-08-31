Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRIW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Biofrontera Stock Performance

Shares of BFRIW stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,416. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Biofrontera has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

