Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRIW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Biofrontera Stock Performance
Shares of BFRIW stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,416. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Biofrontera has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
Biofrontera Company Profile
