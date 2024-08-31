Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.38.

Several research firms have commented on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

BHVN stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.32. Biohaven has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $62.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). On average, research analysts predict that Biohaven will post -7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,400 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at $83,458,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

