Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Stock analysts at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 241.06% from the stock’s current price.

BMEA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Biomea Fusion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -0.52. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

See Also

