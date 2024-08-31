BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Declares Dividend of $0.03

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0334 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03.
BioSyent Stock Performance
Shares of BioSyent stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. BioSyent has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.
About BioSyent
