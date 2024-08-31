BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Declares Dividend of $0.03

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0334 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BioSyent Stock Performance

Shares of BioSyent stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. BioSyent has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

