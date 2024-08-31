Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 624,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,323 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $21,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 63,152 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,313,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,278 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 523,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 177,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,280,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $727,688,000 after purchasing an additional 163,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at $32,319,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Gentex Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.33. 935,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.97. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $572.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.28 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

