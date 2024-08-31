Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $32.03 Million Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,705 shares during the quarter. Mobileye Global accounts for approximately 1.5% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Mobileye Global worth $32,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Mobileye Global by 89.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,842,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mobileye Global by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,438 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,622,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,616,000 after acquiring an additional 538,371 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,360.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

MBLY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. 3,855,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.00, a PEG ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $44.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

