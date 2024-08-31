Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $82.98. 15,627,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,673,098. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

